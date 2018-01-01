HOME | World (Click here for more)

Police Shoot Man during Sword Attack on Church in Indonesia, 4 Injured



JAKARTA – At least four people were wounded on Sunday when a man wielding a sword attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian province of Yogyakarta on the island of Java.



The police shot the man, who has been hospitalized.



The suspect injured the priest of St. Lidwina Church in Sleman district during Sunday Mass, as well as a police officer and two other people. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.



The statues of the Virgin Mary and of Jesus Christ were decapitated during the attack.



The police were investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility that the attacker could be a part of an extremist group, news website Detik reported.



Indonesia, where close to 88 percent of the 260 million population is Muslim, has witnessed several Islamist militant attacks, including the bombings which targeted the tourist resort of Bali, in which 202 people were killed.



