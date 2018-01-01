 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Police Shoot Man during Sword Attack on Church in Indonesia, 4 Injured

JAKARTA – At least four people were wounded on Sunday when a man wielding a sword attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian province of Yogyakarta on the island of Java.

The police shot the man, who has been hospitalized.

The suspect injured the priest of St. Lidwina Church in Sleman district during Sunday Mass, as well as a police officer and two other people. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The statues of the Virgin Mary and of Jesus Christ were decapitated during the attack.

The police were investigating the incident and have not ruled out the possibility that the attacker could be a part of an extremist group, news website Detik reported.

Indonesia, where close to 88 percent of the 260 million population is Muslim, has witnessed several Islamist militant attacks, including the bombings which targeted the tourist resort of Bali, in which 202 people were killed.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved