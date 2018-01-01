HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thai Pro-Democracy Activists Detained after Rally Calling for Elections



BANGKOK – Police in Thailand have arrested three more activists who organized demonstrations calling for democratic elections in the Southeast Asian country which has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2014.



Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Sunday that three activists were in police custody after being detained a day earlier at the conclusion of a protest in central Bangkok.



The rally, defying the ban on public gatherings, was held on Saturday afternoon at Democracy Monument in central Bangkok to denounce the military government and call for democratic elections.



Activists Sirawith Seritiwat and Rangsiman Rome and lawyer Arnon Nampa turned themselves in to the authorities after the demonstration which called for the government led by General Prayut Chan-ocha, the country’s prime minister, to hold general elections in November this year as promised.



Last month, the National Assembly of Thailand, an unelected legislative body whose members were picked by the junta, postponed the polls until February 2019.



The police had arrested Ekachai Hongkangkwan earlier on Saturday at his home in Bangkok, although he was released later after posting 100,000 baht ($3,160) for bail.



The four were part of a group of 39 protesters accused of violating a public assembly law during a peaceful demonstration late January in the central Bangkok.



