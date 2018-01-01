 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thai Pro-Democracy Activists Detained after Rally Calling for Elections

BANGKOK – Police in Thailand have arrested three more activists who organized demonstrations calling for democratic elections in the Southeast Asian country which has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2014.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said on Sunday that three activists were in police custody after being detained a day earlier at the conclusion of a protest in central Bangkok.

The rally, defying the ban on public gatherings, was held on Saturday afternoon at Democracy Monument in central Bangkok to denounce the military government and call for democratic elections.

Activists Sirawith Seritiwat and Rangsiman Rome and lawyer Arnon Nampa turned themselves in to the authorities after the demonstration which called for the government led by General Prayut Chan-ocha, the country’s prime minister, to hold general elections in November this year as promised.

Last month, the National Assembly of Thailand, an unelected legislative body whose members were picked by the junta, postponed the polls until February 2019.

The police had arrested Ekachai Hongkangkwan earlier on Saturday at his home in Bangkok, although he was released later after posting 100,000 baht ($3,160) for bail.

The four were part of a group of 39 protesters accused of violating a public assembly law during a peaceful demonstration late January in the central Bangkok.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved