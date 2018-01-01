 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Satoransky Scores 25 as Wizards Beat Bulls

CHICAGO – Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 at the United Center on Saturday.

Satoransky played for 37 minutes but had to leave the game after falling and hitting his head after being fouled with 2:30 left in regulation.

Satoransky went up to dunk the ball when Bulls reserve Bobby Protis came over to try to stop him and there was a collision as Satoransky fell and hit his head on the floor.

Portis was handed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

Otto Porter and Mike Scott added 14 points each for the Wizards, who notched their sixth win in the last seven games.

The Bulls were led by Justin Holliday, who scored 15 points, while Lauri Markannen put up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and center Robin Lopez added 12 points.

The Bulls were playing without Zach LaVine, who has yet to play in consecutive games following tendon surgery last February.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved