Satoransky Scores 25 as Wizards Beat Bulls



CHICAGO – Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 25 points as the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 at the United Center on Saturday.



Satoransky played for 37 minutes but had to leave the game after falling and hitting his head after being fouled with 2:30 left in regulation.



Satoransky went up to dunk the ball when Bulls reserve Bobby Protis came over to try to stop him and there was a collision as Satoransky fell and hit his head on the floor.



Portis was handed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.



Otto Porter and Mike Scott added 14 points each for the Wizards, who notched their sixth win in the last seven games.



The Bulls were led by Justin Holliday, who scored 15 points, while Lauri Markannen put up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and center Robin Lopez added 12 points.



The Bulls were playing without Zach LaVine, who has yet to play in consecutive games following tendon surgery last February.



