NEW YORK – Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds to propel the New Orleans Pelicans to a 138-128 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.
The Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat Brooklyn.
Rajon Rondo had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points, as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Pelicans led by 28 points in the third quarter, when the Nets made a comeback, sending the game into overtime.
For the Nets, Allen Crabbe got eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24, and D’Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.