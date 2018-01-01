HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Davis Leads Pelicans to Victory over Nets in Double OT



NEW YORK – Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds to propel the New Orleans Pelicans to a 138-128 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.



The Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat Brooklyn.



Rajon Rondo had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points, as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.



The Pelicans led by 28 points in the third quarter, when the Nets made a comeback, sending the game into overtime.



For the Nets, Allen Crabbe got eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24, and D’Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.



