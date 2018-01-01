 
Caracas,
Monday
February 12,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Davis Leads Pelicans to Victory over Nets in Double OT

NEW YORK – Anthony Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds to propel the New Orleans Pelicans to a 138-128 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in double overtime at the Barclays Center on Saturday night.

The Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat Brooklyn.

Rajon Rondo had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points, as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Pelicans led by 28 points in the third quarter, when the Nets made a comeback, sending the game into overtime.

For the Nets, Allen Crabbe got eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, while Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24, and D’Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved