Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 18 Killed, 62 Injured in Bus Accident in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Police was investigating on Sunday the causes of a bus crash which killed 18 people and injured 62 in Hong Kong.

The double-decker bus, which was traveling on a highway between a horse racing track in Shatin and the New territories area, north of the central Kowloon district, overturned at around 6:00 pm Saturday.

Dozens of emergency workers responded at the scene, and had to cut a hole in the top of the bus in order to free survivors trapped inside the vehicle which was lying on its side.

According to authorities, 10 of the injured were in critical condition and 15 were serious, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Chief Executive of the Special Administrative Region, Carrie Lam, has ordered an independent commission of inquiry into the crash.

Speaking to reporters outside Prince of Wales hospital where survivors were brought for treatment, Lam said her government was “deeply grieved over the serious accident,” according to a Hong Kong government news release.

Lam added that police was investigating the crash and would “take action if illegalities are found.”

It is the worst accident in the city since 2003, when a double-decker bus collided with a truck and fell from a bridge, killing 21.
 

