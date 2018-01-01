HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

USA Teenager Gerard Takes Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Olympic Gold



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea – The USA’s Redmond Gerard, who does not turn 18 years of age until the summer, took gold in the Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle on Sunday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Gerard put in a stellar showing at the Phoenix Park complex to win his country’s first medal at the 2018 Games, beating off competition from two other North Americans, the Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who took silver and bronze, respectively.



Gerard win came as somewhat of a surprise, as he had placed seventh and 10th out of 12 after two disappointing opening runs with mediocre scores of 43.33 and 46.40, before earning a huge 87.16 in his third outing to take gold.



Parrot followed in second place with a best score of 86.00 after two similarly mediocre opening runs, while McMorris notched his best points tally with his second run which earned him 85.20 and his second consecutive bronze in the slopestyle.



Gerard’s win means the USA has won both golds in the Men’s slopestyle since it became an official Olympic event in Sochi in 2014.



