

With Overtime Penalty Kick, Portugal Derails Spain 3-2 in Futsal Euro Final



LJUBLJANA – With two goals by Bruno Coelho, the first to force an overtime and the second, a penalty kick to end the game, Portugal defeated Spain on Saturday to win the Futsal Euro final for the first time.



Portugal’s Ricardinho, considered to be the best player in the world, wasted no time. He scored the first goal in just 59 seconds, after Spain’s Miguelin lost the ball on his own side of the court.



Spain managed to score twice. The tie was provided by Marc Tolra with a quick one-two with Lin, overwhelming the Portuguese defense.



Spain tied the game just one minute before halftime, confirming forecasts about the teams’ equality on the court.



The Spanish team started the second half with determination and soon found a second chance to score, but goalkeeper Andre Sousa blocked Miguelin’s shot.



Spain took a 2-1 lead in a strategic move with Lin connecting Miguelin’s pass and scoring just eight minutes before the whistle. However, Portugal’s Bruno Coelho scored the surprise last-minute goal with one minute and 42 seconds to go before the end of the second half, sending the teams into overtime.



The first overtime ended with no change, as Andre Sousa managed to repel Miguelin’s best shot. The second overtime began with an ankle injury, forcing Ricardinho to exit the court limping. Around four minutes before the end of overtime, a foul and a penalty kick scored by Bruno Coelho cost Spain the championship.



