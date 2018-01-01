 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

With Overtime Penalty Kick, Portugal Derails Spain 3-2 in Futsal Euro Final

LJUBLJANA – With two goals by Bruno Coelho, the first to force an overtime and the second, a penalty kick to end the game, Portugal defeated Spain on Saturday to win the Futsal Euro final for the first time.

Portugal’s Ricardinho, considered to be the best player in the world, wasted no time. He scored the first goal in just 59 seconds, after Spain’s Miguelin lost the ball on his own side of the court.

Spain managed to score twice. The tie was provided by Marc Tolra with a quick one-two with Lin, overwhelming the Portuguese defense.

Spain tied the game just one minute before halftime, confirming forecasts about the teams’ equality on the court.

The Spanish team started the second half with determination and soon found a second chance to score, but goalkeeper Andre Sousa blocked Miguelin’s shot.

Spain took a 2-1 lead in a strategic move with Lin connecting Miguelin’s pass and scoring just eight minutes before the whistle. However, Portugal’s Bruno Coelho scored the surprise last-minute goal with one minute and 42 seconds to go before the end of the second half, sending the teams into overtime.

The first overtime ended with no change, as Andre Sousa managed to repel Miguelin’s best shot. The second overtime began with an ankle injury, forcing Ricardinho to exit the court limping. Around four minutes before the end of overtime, a foul and a penalty kick scored by Bruno Coelho cost Spain the championship.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved