 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Eibar’s Ivan Ramis Punishes Leganes in Final Minutes

MADRID – A last-minute goal by Ivan Ramis allowed Eibar to gain three points against Leganes on Saturday in a tight match that was on the point of being irrelevant.

The first half of the match was sluggish, as the ball spent much of its time in the air from header to header. Only Eibar’s Orellana and Leganes’s Ruben Perez showed any signs of boldness.

Forecasts of parity on the field were largely being fulfilled. After all, these two teams had met 25 times and had only managed to score two goals in each of four matches.

After halftime, Leganes’s Amrabat stepped in for Naranjo. Eibar started off strong and came close to scoring on two occasions.

The first was after Cote made a deft pass to the penalty area that was headed by Kike, missing by only a few inches. Later, Charles was close to scoring but his point-blank shot was blocked by goalkeeper Cuellar.

These warnings got Leganes moving, as Raul Garcia connected a pass from Amrabat, missing the goal post. The match had entered a new phase with new hopes of scoring.

However, such hopes were short-lived, as only a few isolated chances developed and tediousness returned.

Nevertheless, Eibar tried one last time and found its reward. Just as the referee was about to blow the whistle, a majestic header by Ramis of a well-aimed corner kick ended the game. Three golden points that kept the championship dream alive.
 

