Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Manchester City’s Argentine Striker Routs Leicester with 4 Goals

LONDON – Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored four second-half goals for Manchester City against Leicester, while Kevin De Bruyne contributed three key assists, to lead their team to a 5-1 win that left Pep Guardiola’s squad with an even stronger lead in the Premier League.

It took only three minutes for Leicester’s resistance to cave, the time it took De Bruyne to snatch and center the ball, which Raheem Sterling booted into the net.

De Bruyne was to contribute the set-ups for Manchester’s first three goals.

However, a closer match seemed to be in the works when Jamie Vardy tied it up with a shot that went through Aymeric Laporte’s legs, confused Ederson and got into the net for a score to make it 1-1 at minute 24.

But Manchester City got back in front soon after the second half started, and from then on it was all Aguero. One after another he chipped or slammed the ball into the net at minutes 48, 53, 77 and 90.

With this victory, Manchester City remains the leader of the Premier League with 72 points, 16 more than Manchester United, its closest rival, which goes up against Newcastle this Sunday at St. James Park Stadium.
 

