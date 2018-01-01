

Bayern Remains a Class Above; Lewandowski Equals Scoring Mark



MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich continued its peerless march through the Bundesliga on Saturday, topping Schalke 2-1 at Allianz Arena in a game in which striker Robert Lewandowski equaled a German-league record by scoring in his team’s first 11 home games of the season.



Schalke came out with an aggressive game plan and tried to pressure the ball at every opportunity.



That carried its risks, however, and indeed the first time the Bavarians managed to find space in the visitors’ area – in the sixth minute – they scored their first goal.



On the play, Thomas Muller fired a blast from 25 meters out that goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann blocked toward Lewandowski, who finished from close range.



With the goal, the Polish superstar has now scored in each of Bayern’s first 11 home games this season, tying a mark set in the 1972-1973 season by Jupp Heynckes, the German powerhouse’s current manager.



Heynckes, who had set that record as a member of Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, was not on hand for the moment though because he missed the match with the flu.



Schalke, however, was rewarded in the 29th minute for its offensive mindset when Franco Di Santo scored on a well-struck half-volley inside the penalty box off a cross by Breel Embolo from the right side.



That strike came after Schalke’s Leon Goretzka, who is due to move to Bayern in the summer, had unsuccessfully tried to play a bicycle kick.



But the hosts took the lead for good before the intermission on a shot by Muller that found its way between the goalie and the near upright.



Both sides continued to press forward in the second half, although Bayern started to seize full control at around the 70-minute mark against a tiring Schalke squad.



With the win, Bayern continues to lead second-placed Leipzig by a whopping 18 points with 22 of 34 matches played.



Schalke is in sixth place with 34 points.



