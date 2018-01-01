 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Basic Upsets Wawrinka, Will Face Copil in Sofia Open Final

SOFIA – Bosnian qualifier Mirza Basic on Saturday stunned top-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the final of the Sofia Open, an indoor hard-court tennis event in Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old Basic needed one hour and 25 minutes to earn his biggest career win and reach his first-ever ATP Tour title match.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was playing in just his second tournament since undergoing knee surgery in August.

Last month, the Swiss lost in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open to American Tennys Sandgren.

The 129th-ranked Basic and Wawrinka each saved one break point apiece as the first set came down to a tiebreaker, which the Bosnian won by converting his third set point.

In the second set, Basic rallied from a break down to clinch the upset in his first-ever meeting against the former world No. 3.

Basic, who has ensured himself of a first-ever spot in the world’s top 100, will square off in the final against Romanian Marius Copil, who defeated Slovak qualifier Jozef Kovalik 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday.
 

