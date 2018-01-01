 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Griezmann’s Early Goal Leads Atletico to 1-0 Win over Malaga in La Liga

MALAGA, Spain – An early goal by French forward Antoine Griezmann was all Atletico Madrid needed to defeat host Malaga 1-0 on Saturday and keep pressure on La Liga-leading FC Barcelona.

With the win at La Rosaleda Stadium, second-placed Atletico Madrid has provisionally narrowed Barça’s lead to six points, although the Catalans can increase it back to nine with a victory Sunday over Getafe.

For Malaga, the defeat added to the woes of a team that is in last place with just 13 points in 23 games and appears on track for relegation to Spain’s second division.

Atletico took the lead on the very first play, when Saul Ñiguez struck a volley from outside the area that ricocheted off Malaga midfielder Keko and was chased down by Griezmann, who put the ball home from close range just 39 seconds into the contest.

Malaga tried to bounce back and put pressure on Atletico, but the hosts failed to threaten Atleti’s goal throughout the remainder of the first half.

After the intermission, Malaga midfielder Mehdi Lacen was brought in for his debut appearance with the Spanish club, taking the place of Manuel Iturra and giving his squad a lift.

Malaga had a chance to draw level on a free kick by Venezuelan defender Roberto Rosales, but Atletico net minder Jan Oblak made a remarkable save to preserve the visitors’ lead.

Atletico ceded possession in midfield but relied the rest of the way on a well-organized defense and Oblak to earn the three points.

The hosts had to play short-handed in the last few minutes after Lacen suffered a blow to the head in a collision with Atleti’s Fernando Torres and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher and be taken to a Malaga hospital.

The player suffered head trauma but is conscious, the Andalusian club said.
 

