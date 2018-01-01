 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
  Sports

Dortmund Defeats Hamburger, Climbs to 3rd in Bundesliga

DORTMUND, Germany – Borussia Dortmund defeated Hamburger 2-0 on Saturday, moving up to the third spot in the Bundesliga table after Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home against Hertha.

Despite hanging on during the first half, Hamburger conceded their first point four minutes into the second half when Christian Pulisic set up Michy Batshuayi in front of a wide open goal.

Two minutes into second-half stoppage time, Mario Gotze secured Dortmund’s win off a stellar through pass from Andre Schurrle.

After the win, Dortmund jumped into the third spot in the Bundesliga table with 37 points, taking advantage of Bayer’s 2-0 defeat against Hertha.

Valentino Lazaro got Hertha on the scoreboard in the 43rd minute, while Salomon Kalou doubled the score for the visitors in the 58th minute.

With this defeat, Bayer provisionally dropped to fifth place with 35 points.

In other Bundesliga action on Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Kolen 4-2, while Hoffenheim beat Mainz by the same margin.

Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich is currently facing off against Schalke.
 

