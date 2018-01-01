

Unified Korean Women’s Hockey Team Routed 8-0 by Switzerland in Olympic Debut



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The unified Korean women’s ice hockey team was no match for Switzerland in its Winter Olympic debut, losing 8-0 on Saturday in Group B action.



The game was of international significance because the home side featured players from both North Korea and South Korea, which are technically still at war 65 years after an armistice agreement was signed.



The contest at the Kwandong Hockey Centre also was historic because it was the first by a Korean hockey team at the Olympics.



Earlier Saturday, the South Korean presidential office said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a meeting in Pyongyang.



That invitation, a further step in a recent thaw in bilateral relations, sets up what could be the first meeting between Korean leaders since 2007.



Kim’s invitation to an inter-Korean summit was delivered to Moon during a meeting the latter held in Seoul on Saturday with a North Korean delegation featuring Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, and the North’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, the highest ranking official to ever visit the South.



During Saturday’s meeting, Moon urged Pyongyang to resume a dialogue with the United States, a spokesperson told reporters, according to Yonhap news agency. Tensions between Pyongyang and the US have escalated over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests.



In Saturday’s game, Switzerland’s Alina Muller was the big star with four goals, three coming in the first period and one in the second.



The Koreans, who were granted automatic entry to the competition as the host country, only managed eight shots on goal, 44 fewer than their opponents.



Moon, Kim Yo-jong and Kim Yong-nam all were in attendance.



