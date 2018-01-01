 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cutrone Leads AC Milan to Hammer SPAL 4-0 in Serie A

FERRARA, Italy – AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone on Saturday scored two goals to lead his side to a decisive 4-0 victory against SPAL in the 24th round of Serie A.

Cutrone opened the scoring in the second minute of the game, giving Milan an early head start, but had to wait until the 65th minute to strike again and double their lead.

Lucas Biglia netted the third goal for Milan eight minutes later, while his teammate Fabio Borini added a fourth in the last minute of the game to drive home SPAL’s rout.

With this win, Milan provisionally jumps to seventh position in the Serie A table with 38 points, on goal difference behind sixth-placed Sampdoria.

SPAL, which at 17 points sits in the 18th position, continues fighting to avoid relegation.

Defending champion Juventus, which gained a 2-0 away win over Fiorentina on Friday, leads the Serie A table with 62 points, two points ahead of second-placed Napoli.
 

