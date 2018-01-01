 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barça Coach: Getafe’s Defense Makes for Dangerous Game

BARCELONA – Barcelona’s coach Ernesto Valverde spoke on Saturday of the danger Getafe’s strong defense posed in their upcoming La Liga match.

Barça’s coach heads into Sunday’s home game with defensive issues of his own, and refused to reveal if Girard Pique would play despite right knee issues, or whether the door was open for Colombian newcomer Yerry Mina to make his second appearance with the Catalan club.

“(Getafe) are a team that gives up very few goals away from home, they have defended very well since gaining promotion, and they’re just a few points from a spot in Europe,” Valverde said at a press conference.

Valverde predicted his team would have to dig deep in order to defeat Getafe, after their last encounter saw Barcelona, down 1-0, rally to seal the win with just six minutes to go before time.

“As for Gerard Piqué, I’m not going to tell you if he’s going to start the game tomorrow or not. Yes, he does have some fitness issues from the Espanyol game, and we took a risk on Thursday because it was such a decisive game, but tomorrow is also an important game, so we have to assess the situation,” he said.

With Samuel Umtiti suspended and Thomas Vermaelen injured, Valverde did not rule out Mina’s participation on defense, after his short debut with Barcelona against Valencia in the second leg of the Spanish Cup semifinals.

“He might play, like all the other players in the squad. If I decide to play him, he’ll play, and if not, he won’t. The other day he made his debut and he wasn’t on very long. That’s true, but things don’t stop. We’ve got an important competition to play and he has to get used to things,” he added.
 

