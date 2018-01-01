 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

High Winds, Dangerous Conditions Halt Big Wave Surf Competition in Portugal

NAZARE, Portugal – The World Surf League which is running its Big Wave Tour Nazare Challenge in a windswept western Portuguese seaside resort decided to call off the event Saturday due to increasingly dangerous conditions.

High wind speeds were forcing surfers to take to the waves in extremely difficult conditions at Nazare, something that at times meant they could not descend the steep water faces, the organizers said.

“We saw the wind come up really strong out of the northwest,” said Big Wave Tour Commissioner Mike Parsons. “It was way too dangerous for the surfers.”

The competition had run Round One with surfers from Brazil, Hawaii, Italy and Portugal among the challengers.

The organization said it hoped to resume the competition on Sunday, with the expectation of very large waves.

“XL to possibly XXL NW swell is developing for Nazare on Saturday the 10th thanks to a strong, double-barreled area of low pressure now stretching over Greenland,” a statement said.

“Model guidance indicates that wind of 40-45 knots will develop in this fetch over the next 12-24 hours, with seas of 35-40 feet (up to 12 meters) also expected to develop just east of Greenland.”

Event officials are to make the next call early Sunday for a possible 7:30 am WET start, a statement said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved