

Germany’s Wellinger Takes Gold in Olympic Normal-Hill Ski Jumping



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Andreas Wellinger captured gold on Saturday in the Winter Olympics’ Men’s Normal Hill Individual competition, beating out a pair of Norwegians – Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson.



Wellinger garnered 259.3 points with jumps of 104.5 meters and 113.5 meters, 8.4 more points than silver-medalist Forfang and 9.6 more than Johannson, who took bronze.



Poland’s Stefan Hula Jr., who was the leader after Round 1 of the final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in PyeongChang, had to settle for fifth place overall.



The 2014 Olympic champion in this event and the 2017-18 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup leader, Poland’s Kamil Stoch, also was in the field.



He advanced to the final but barely missed the podium after accumulating 249.3 points.



