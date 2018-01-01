 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Tottenham Stuns Arsenal 1-0, Jumps to 3rd in Premier League

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur pulled off on Saturday a difficult 1-0 win over Arsenal in the 27th round of the Premier League, provisionally jumping to third in the league table.

After a goalless first half, Tottenham star Harry Kane scored the winner just four minutes after retaking the field.

Although Arsenal fought to get on the scoreboard, they failed to make good on the chances they had toward the end of the match, suffering their eighth defeat this season.

Provisionally in third place, Tottenham now has 52 points after going unbeaten in the past nine rounds, one point ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool and two points ahead of Chelsea.

Arsenal remains in sixth with 45 points.

Manchester City leads the Premier League with 69 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Manchester United.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved