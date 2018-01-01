

Tottenham Stuns Arsenal 1-0, Jumps to 3rd in Premier League



LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur pulled off on Saturday a difficult 1-0 win over Arsenal in the 27th round of the Premier League, provisionally jumping to third in the league table.



After a goalless first half, Tottenham star Harry Kane scored the winner just four minutes after retaking the field.



Although Arsenal fought to get on the scoreboard, they failed to make good on the chances they had toward the end of the match, suffering their eighth defeat this season.



Provisionally in third place, Tottenham now has 52 points after going unbeaten in the past nine rounds, one point ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool and two points ahead of Chelsea.



Arsenal remains in sixth with 45 points.



Manchester City leads the Premier League with 69 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Manchester United.



