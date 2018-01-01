 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kvitova Gives Czechs Early Lead over Swiss in Fed Cup

PRAGUE – Petra Kvitova has given the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in first-round Fed Cup World Group action with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory on Saturday over Viktorija Golubic.

Kvitova, who last weekend won her second title since being injured by a burglar in a knife attack in Prostejov, Czech Republic, in late 2016, won the match with an up-and-down performance at O2 Arena in Prague.

The two-time Wimbledon champion showcased her clean ball-striking in the first set, hitting 11 groundstroke winners and committing just five unforced errors.

Golubic struck just two winners in the first set but she turned the match around by stepping up her aggressiveness in the second, racking up nine winners and pressuring Kvitova into 13 forced errors.

The final set was the most tightly contested of the three, but Kvitova reasserted control of the baseline (10 winners to three) to claim two service breaks and win the match in one hour and 51 minutes.

For the match, the big-hitting Kvitova struck 32 winners to Golubic’s 14. She came out on top despite winning just 34 percent of her second-serve points and getting broken on four occasions.

One other singles match is scheduled for Saturday, with Czech Barbora Strycova taking on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

This first-round Fed Cup tie will then resume on Sunday, when Kvitova will take on Bencic in the third rubber, followed by Strycova against Golubic.

If the teams are tied at 2-2, the tie will be decided by a doubles match on Sunday.

The winner will advance to April’s semifinals of the Fed Cup, women’s tennis’ premier international team competition.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved