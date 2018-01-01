

Kvitova Gives Czechs Early Lead over Swiss in Fed Cup



PRAGUE – Petra Kvitova has given the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in first-round Fed Cup World Group action with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory on Saturday over Viktorija Golubic.



Kvitova, who last weekend won her second title since being injured by a burglar in a knife attack in Prostejov, Czech Republic, in late 2016, won the match with an up-and-down performance at O2 Arena in Prague.



The two-time Wimbledon champion showcased her clean ball-striking in the first set, hitting 11 groundstroke winners and committing just five unforced errors.



Golubic struck just two winners in the first set but she turned the match around by stepping up her aggressiveness in the second, racking up nine winners and pressuring Kvitova into 13 forced errors.



The final set was the most tightly contested of the three, but Kvitova reasserted control of the baseline (10 winners to three) to claim two service breaks and win the match in one hour and 51 minutes.



For the match, the big-hitting Kvitova struck 32 winners to Golubic’s 14. She came out on top despite winning just 34 percent of her second-serve points and getting broken on four occasions.



One other singles match is scheduled for Saturday, with Czech Barbora Strycova taking on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.



This first-round Fed Cup tie will then resume on Sunday, when Kvitova will take on Bencic in the third rubber, followed by Strycova against Golubic.



If the teams are tied at 2-2, the tie will be decided by a doubles match on Sunday.



The winner will advance to April’s semifinals of the Fed Cup, women’s tennis’ premier international team competition.



