 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

German Laura Dahlmeier Skis, Shoots Her Way to 1st Olympic Gold Medal

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier on Saturday won her first ever Olympic gold medal in the women’s biathlon 7.5-kilometer sprint at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

After clinching five gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in the sport, which combines cross country skiing and target shooting, Dahlmeier lived up to her potential to bring home the gold at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old Dahlmeier completed her three laps on the 2.5-kilometer course in a time of 21 minutes and 6.2 seconds, with no mistakes in the two shooting rounds.

Dahlmeier was 24.2 seconds faster than Norway’s Marte Olsbu, who took the silver medal.

Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic clinched the bronze medal, coming in 25.8 seconds behind Dahlmeier.
 

