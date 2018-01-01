

Alaves Hands Villarreal Second Straight Loss in La Liga



CASTELLON, Spain – Deportivo Alaves defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Saturday in the 23rd round of La Liga, its second victory in a row.



Villarreal, currently in fifth place in the Spanish league, suffered its second straight loss after a string of three consecutive wins.



Alaves defender Rodrigo Ely gave his side a 1-0 lead 39 minutes into the match, while his teammate Ibai Gomez doubled the score in the 71st minute.



With 13 minutes to go, Villarreal narrowed the gap with a goal from Carlos Bacca, but failed to hold Alaves to a draw.



After this away win, Alaves is in 16th place with 25 points in the La Liga table.



Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host Getafe on Sunday, sits atop the league with 58 points.



