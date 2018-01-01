HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South Korea Wins 1st Gold Medal as Lim Sets Olympic Record in Speed Skating



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korean speed skater Lim Hyo Jun won the first gold medal for the host nation of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, breaking an Olympic record in the 1,500-meter short-track speed skating event.



The 26-year-old Lim’s record time clocked in at two hours, ten minutes and 485 seconds, ahead of Netherland’s Sjinkie Knegt (2:10.555) and Russia’s Semen Elistratov (2:10.687).



Another South Korean contender, Hwang Dae-heon, was disqualified after a collision with Thibaut Fauconnet of France.



