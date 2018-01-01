 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Netherlands Sweeps Medals in Women’s 3,000m Speed Skating

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The Netherlands pulled off a clean sweep here Saturday in the Winter Olympics’ Ladies’ 3,000-meter speed skating, with Carlijn Achtereekte narrowly beating out defending champion Ireen Wust to capture the gold.

The 31-year-old Wust, whose second-place finish leaves her tied with Germany’s Claudia Pechstein with a record nine speed skating Olympic medals, led the race most of the way but was overtaken down the final stretch.

Achtereekte won with a time of 3:59.21, just 0.08 seconds ahead of Wust. Their countrywoman, 22-year-old Antoinette de Jong, won bronze with a time of 4:00.02.

The 28-year-old Achtereekte had not won an Olympic medal until Saturday, her best result prior to PyeongChang being a second-place finish at the 2015 World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Wust became the Netherlands’ youngest-ever Winter Olympic champion when she won gold in the 3,000m in 2006 in Turin, Italy, at age 19.

She also won an Olympic bronze that year in the 1,500m; gold in the 1,500m in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada; and gold in the 3,000m and team pursuit and silver in the 1,000m, 1,500m and 5,000m events in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.
 

