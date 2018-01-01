 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Bangladeshi Opposition Protests for Third Day against Leader’s Sentence

DHAKA – Members and supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party staged protests for the third consecutive day on Saturday after the party’s leader and a former prime minister of the country, Khaleda Zia, was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

A court in Dhaka had on Thursday sentenced Zia to five years in prison on charges of misappropriation of funds from an orphanage trust and her exiled son, Tarique Rahman, to 10 years.

“Today several thousand people joined the rally in Dhaka,” BNP spokesperson Taiful Islam Tipu said. “Our leaders and activists also held protest rallies in many other areas but the police created obstacles for them in most of the areas,” Tipu added.

Shibli Noman, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the number of demonstrators in the capital came to several dozen “leaders” and supporters of the party and added that eight people were arrested for “attempting to create violence.”

Clashes broke out between the police and BNP supporters on the day of the sentence and continued on Friday with a massive demonstration in Dhaka in protest of the ruling.

The BNP has accused the Bangladeshi police of arresting thousands of people in the last few days, an allegation the authorities deny.

“The police have arrested over 3,500 leaders and activists of our party across the country in the last few days and continued to do this even today,” Tipu said.

Nasiruddin Elan, director of human rights group Odhikar, told EFE there had been reports of “mass arrests” of BNP members during the last few days.

“In some areas we have also seen ruling party people attacking the BNP activists. We are monitoring the situation,” he added.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved