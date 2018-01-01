 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man United, Celtic Mourn Former Player Liam Miller

LONDON – Premier League side Manchester United and Scotland’s Celtic on Saturday offered condolences after their former midfielder Liam Miller passed away at age 36, following a battle with cancer.

The Irishman, who died Friday night, began his career at Celtic before joining Manchester United, where he stayed between 2004 and 2006.

“Celtic football club was deeply saddened to hear tonight’s tragic news that former player Liam Miller had passed away at the age of 36,” the Scottish club said on its official website.

Miller received treatment in the United States and Ireland after his cancer was detected in November.

“Manchester United is extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of our former midfielder Liam Miller. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time,” the English club said on its official website.

Miller, who was also a former player for Leeds United, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers, appeared in 21 games for the Republic of Ireland.
 

