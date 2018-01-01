 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

India Art Fair Completes One Decade of Serving as a Platform for Asian Art

NEW DELHI – Participants at India’s foremost art fair entered one of the busiest days of trading on Saturday as organizers celebrated the first 10 years of what has become a major platform to showcase artworks from all over the subcontinent and South Asian while maintaining the event is likely to grow significantly in importance in the future.

In the first decade of its existence, the India Art Fair has managed to attract a wide cross-section of customers encompassing local buyers, connoisseurs from a burgeoning and increasingly wealthy middle class as well as leading Indian and international galleries, organizers said.

“India Art Fair is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia and a portal to the region’s cultural landscape,” the organizers said in a statement.

On display this year were works by Malaysian artist Anne Samat, made up of plastic and utensils, and a neon sculpture by Pakistan’s Abullah M. I. Syed which explores the themes of orientalism and capitalist consumerism.

Visitors will be able to see contemporary works from 78 galleries in 18 countries, including Portugal, the United States, Spain and, of course, India.

Although more galleries are participating in this edition of the IAF as compared to the last one, in which there were 53 exhibitors, the number is still lower than that of 2013, when there were 103 galleries from 23 countries.

“Taking place annually in the capital city of New Delhi, India Art Fair reflects the fast-developing arts scene in the country, while offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighboring states,” the organizers said in a statement.

Jal Hamad, the head of communications of Madrid-based gallery Sabrina Amrani explained to EFE that it had decided to participate in the fair for a third consecutive year attracted by a growing Indian market and the opportunity to present some of the South Asian artists it represents.

“The Indian market is still a little immature. Collectors often look for Indian artists and pieces but we are noticing that little-by-little they are becoming more open and seeking things beyond their borders,” he said.

For Matt Carey-Williams, of London’s Blain Southern gallery, a first-time exhibitor representing several American and British artists, the fair was a way to test a market that “seems to be in transition.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved