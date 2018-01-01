 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Bodies Pulled from Rubble after Taiwan Earthquake, Raising Death Toll to 14

TAIPEI – Search and rescue teams in Taiwan pulled out on Saturday two bodies of five members of a Chinese family who remain trapped after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Hualien in Taiwan, raising the number of fatalities to 14, the Emergency Operation Center said.

The rescue mission to free the family that was staying at the Meilun Hotel, part of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, has been hindered due to severe damage caused to the building, bad weather, and continuous aftershocks.

The rescue teams struggled to gain access to the room where the family has been trapped for over 80 hours since Tuesday’s quake.

The Hualien fire department’s rescue team leader said there were no signs of life, adding that the situation was not hopeful as severe conditions were making it hard to reach the bodies.

Despite the difficulties, rescue operations would continue until all the members of the family are pulled out, Hualien Mayor Fu Kun-chi said.

Relatives of those trapped, accompanied by Yu Fengying, Deputy Director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Beijing Municipal Government, arrived in Taiwan on Saturday and were scheduled to go to Hualien on Sunday.

The earthquake, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, including one measuring 5.7 magnitude, has left at least 14 people dead, including 10 staying at the Meilun Hotel.

280 people were injured and more than 800 were evacuated.

The quake also severely damaged four buildings, three of which have already been demolished due to safety concerns.

A total of 727 victims have taken refuge in shelters, while 7,100 households in the city of Hualien remain without water and 195 schools buildings have sustained damage.

The aftershocks have continued to rock the city since Tuesday’s earthquake.

Chinese tourists, many of whom were staying at Hotel Meilun, have been the worst affected by the earthquake, making up at least six of 12 dead, three others missing and several injured.

Taiwan is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for intense seismic activity, and was hit by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in 1999 that killed at least 2,415 people.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved