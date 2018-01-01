

Swede Kalla Takes 1st Gold Medal of Games as Bjorgen Makes Olympic History



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla won the first gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Saturday after she came first in the Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross-Country Center in PyeongChang ahead of second placed Marit Bjorgen of Norway.



Bjorgen made Olympic history with her silver medal, becoming the most decorated female Winter Olympian of all time with 11 medals, including six golds and four silvers.



Kalla covered the 15km (9.3 miles) course in 40:44.9, 7.8 seconds ahead of the 37 year-old Bjorgen, and 10.1 seconds faster than third placed Krista Parmakoski of Finland.



