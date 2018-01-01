 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lilliard Propels Portland Trail Blazers to Win over Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO – Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star point guard Damian Lillard netted a season-high 50 points in his team’s 118-100 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday.

Lillard, who picked up 22 points in the third quarter alone, played for 29 minutes and shot 16-of-26 from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

The guard had 50 points by the end of the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Lillard joined his teammate, guard C.J. McCollum and Houston Rockets point guard James Harden as the only players to score 50 points in three quarters this season.

Forward Maurice Harkless added 15 points in 26 minutes of play, shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line, and making three rebounds and one assist.

Reserve point guard Shabazz Napier added another 13 points in 19 minutes of play and shot 5-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and managed three rebounds and two assists for the Trail Blazers, who are tied second with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Northwest Division.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein led the attack for the Kings with 19 points while power forward Zach Randolph added 17 and made nine rebounds while reserve guard Buddy Hield managed another 16.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved