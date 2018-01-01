

Lilliard Propels Portland Trail Blazers to Win over Sacramento Kings



SACRAMENTO – Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star point guard Damian Lillard netted a season-high 50 points in his team’s 118-100 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday.



Lillard, who picked up 22 points in the third quarter alone, played for 29 minutes and shot 16-of-26 from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the free throw line.



The guard had 50 points by the end of the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.



Lillard joined his teammate, guard C.J. McCollum and Houston Rockets point guard James Harden as the only players to score 50 points in three quarters this season.



Forward Maurice Harkless added 15 points in 26 minutes of play, shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line, and making three rebounds and one assist.



Reserve point guard Shabazz Napier added another 13 points in 19 minutes of play and shot 5-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and managed three rebounds and two assists for the Trail Blazers, who are tied second with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Northwest Division.



Center Willie Cauley-Stein led the attack for the Kings with 19 points while power forward Zach Randolph added 17 and made nine rebounds while reserve guard Buddy Hield managed another 16.



