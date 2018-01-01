 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

LaVine Helps Chicago Bulls End Losing Streak, Beat Minnesota Timberwolves

CHICAGO – Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made three free throws with 18 seconds left to seal his team’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-113 at the United Center on Friday.

LaVine top-scored with 35 points against his former team and was backed by center Robin Lopez, who added 19 points for the Bulls, who snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.

Point guard Jerian Grant, who recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists, was among the six Bulls who scored in the double-digits.

The Timberwolves were led by guard Jimmy Butler, who scored 38 points, one shy of a season high, while forward Andrew Wiggings added 18 points.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns dominated inside for the Timberwolves to put up a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, bringing his total double-doubles of the season to 49.

Despite the loss on Friday – their second in a row – the Timberwolves continue to lead the Northwest Division.
 

