

Oladipo Leads Indiana Pacers to 97-91 Win over Boston Celtics



BOSTON – Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo put up 35 points in a 97-91 road win against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday.



Center Miles Turner scored 19 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young added 13 each for the Pacers, who stay third in the Central Division.



The win also meant the Pacers broke a five-game losing streak against the Celtics.



All-star point guard Kyrie Irving led the attack for the Celtics yet again with 21 points and five assists but it was not enough to prevent his team’s loss.



Guard Jaylen Brown added 16 points and center Al Horford added 10 in the second half in addition to eight rebounds, but even that failed to set the Celtics up for a win.



Horford played for 29 minutes, shot 4-for-7 from the field and made four assists and eight rebounds.



The Celtics had won five of their last six games but this time three-point shooting proved to be their undoing as they finished 7 for 27 from 3-point range.



