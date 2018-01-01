 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Invites South Korean President to Meet with Him in Pyongyang

SEOUL – The North Korean leader has invited the South Korean president to Pyongyang for a meeting, a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential office said on Saturday.

Kim Jong-un’s invitation to an inter-Korean summit was delivered to Moon Jae-in during a meeting Moon held in Seoul on Saturday with a North Korean delegation which featured Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, and the North’s honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, the highest ranking official to ever visit the South.

The delegation is in South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which was held on Friday night. They are due to return to North Korea on Sunday.

During Saturday’s meeting, Moon urged Pyongyang to resume a dialogue with the United States, a spokesperson told reporters, according to Yonhap news agency.

“An early resumption of dialogue between the US and the North is needed also for the developmnt of the South-North Korean relationship,” the spokesperson quoted Moon as saying.

The North Korean delegation’s trip marks the first time a member of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled North Korea since Kim Il Sung’s reign in the 1950s, has set foot on South Korean soil.

While conservatives in the South have been critical of the visit and the participation of North Korean athletes alongside South Koreans under a unified Korean flag, Seoul has welcomed the delegation’s visit as a sign of Pyongyang’s “determination to improve (the bilateral) relationship and make the Games successful,” according to a presidential office spokesman.
 

