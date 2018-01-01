

Bangladeshi Woman Charged with Terrorism after Melbourne Stabbing



SYDNEY – A Bangladeshi woman has been charged with terror offenses after she allegedly stabbed a man in a Melbourne suburb, Australian police said on Saturday.



The victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Royal Melbourne Hospital after receiving stab wounds to the neck and shoulder area, police said at a press conference on Saturday.



After questioning the 24-year-old woman, identified as Momena Shoma, investigators believe she was inspired by the Islamic State terror organization, without providing further details.



“We will allege this was a stand-alone, Islamic State-inspired attack, designed to cause harm to our community,” Australian Federal Police acting Deputy Commissioner National Security, Ian McCartney, said in a joint statement from the AFP and Victoria Police.



The woman, who traveled to Melbourne on Feb. 1 on a student visa, allegedly stabbed her 56-year-old landlord on Friday afternoon while he slept at his Callistemon Rise home in the Mill Park neighborhood, northeast of Melbourne, according to the statement.



Shoma, who was arrested at the scene, and who later received treatment for a minor wound to her hand, had rented a room in the victim’s residence a few days before the attack.



Since Australia raised the security alert on Sept. 12, 2014, the police have charged 85 people with terrorism offenses.



Last November, the Australian authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning to shoot at people coming to Federation square in downtown in Melbourne for New Year celebrations.



In 2014, Iranian national, Haron Monis, took hostages at a cafe in Sydney.



A 17-hour long siege ensued, which ended when he and two hostages were killed during the police offensive.



