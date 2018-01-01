 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thai Pro-Democracy Activist Detained, Arrest Warrants Issued for Three Others

BANGKOK – Police in Thailand on Saturday arrested an activist who organized a demonstration last month calling for democratic elections in the Southeast Asian country which has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2014.

The police arrested Ekachai Hongkangkwan on Saturday morning at his home in Bangkok, according to a statement by Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Arrest warrants were also issued by the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court for another three activists who were involved in the protest, the statement added.

The group are charged with organizing a gathering less than 150 meters from a royal site.

The protest was held to call for democratic elections after the junta had announced they would be delayed until Feb. 2019, despite earlier assurances that polls would take place in November this year.
 

