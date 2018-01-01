

Svindal Prepares for Last Run in Men’s Downhill at PyeongChang Winter Games



JEONGSEON, South Korea – Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal, one of the finest skiers his country has ever produced, finished the last training session for the Men’s Downhill with the third best time on Saturday.



The two-time overall World Cup champion (2007 and 2009), Olympic gold medalist in super-G at Vancouver in 2010, and a five-time World Champion, posted a time of 1:41.11, 0.23 seconds behind compatriot Kjetil Jansrud and 0.35 seconds behind Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr in first.



Svindal, 35, likely making his last appearance at the Olympics after announcing his plans to retire after PyeongChang, will go into Sunday’s event as one of the favorites to take gold.



His fellow Norwegian Jansrud, the reigning Olympic Super G champion and who won bronze in the Downhill at Sochi, has finished in second place in all three training sessions, so will surely fancy his chances of winning gold and ruining Svindal’s final bow in the Downhill at the Olympics.



Kriechmayr’s first place time was not in keeping with his two training runs earlier in the week, when he finished 22nd and 23rd, showing that everything is still to play for ahead of Sunday’s race.



