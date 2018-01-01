

Cyberattack Targeted PyeongChang Opening Ceremony, Organizing Committee Says



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games was the target of a cyberattack by unidentified hackers, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee said Saturday.



The attack on the servers of the organizers of the Games led to malfunctions that disrupted the Main Press Center, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games (POCOG).



The organization had to shut down the servers and its website from late Friday until early Saturday in the wake of the attack, during which time spectators were unable to print their tickets during the outage, according to the POCOG.



