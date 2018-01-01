 
Caracas,
Sunday
February 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

South Korean President Meets with North Korean Leader’s Sister in Seoul

SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in met on Saturday with Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as other high-level members of the North Korean delegation who attended the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The meeting between Moon and Kim Yo-jong, which was to be followed by a working lunch, began at 11:00 am local time at the presidential palace in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.

The North Korean delegation, which arrived on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Games and is due to leave on Sunday, is led by the country’s honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, the highest ranking official ever to visit the South.

Also among the 25,000 spectators who witnessed the colorful ceremony on Friday night were the South Korean president, US Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have been at the forefront of international efforts to rein in North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which saw Pyongyang carry out a series of missile tests last year.

North and South Korea have technically been at war for 65 years, when hostilities in the Korean War ended in 1953. No peace treaty was ever signed.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres echoed on Thursday the sentiments of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who last month said the Games could send “the message of peace” after the IOC had approved the two Koreas’ request to march jointly under the same flag for the first time since Turin in 2006.

“If there is a true symbol of peace in the world, that is the Olympic spirit,” Guterres said.

The North Korean delegation’s trip marks the first time a member of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled North Korea since Kim Il Sung’s reign in the 1950s, has set foot on South Korean soil.

While conservatives in the South have been critical of the visit and the participation of North Korean athletes alongside South Koreans under a unified Korean flag, Seoul has welcomed the delegation’s visit as a sign of Pyongyang’s “determination to improve (the bilateral) relationship and make the Games successful,” according to a presidential office spokesman.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved