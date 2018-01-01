 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Athletic Held 0-0 by Relegation-Bound Las Palmas

BILBAO, Spain – Athletic Club could manage no better than a 0-0 draw on Friday against visiting UD Las Palmas in a match that provided little in the way of excitement.

The point brings Las Palmas, now sitting 18th in La Liga, within two points of safety, though 17th-place Levante have a game in hand.

Athletic, which extended its winless streak to five, remains in the 13th spot in the tightly packed middle of the table where the gap between 6th and 14th is just nine points.

The hosts dominated throughout, yet the visitors had more chances, including a pair for Tana right before the break and what should have been an easy goal for Nacho Gil at the hour mark.

Athletic’s best opportunity came in the late stages of the match, when Mikel Rico’s long ball found Iñaki Williams deep in Las Palmas territory.

Williams failed to spot a wide-open Aritz Aduriz and instead tried his luck against Chichizola only to fall short.
 

