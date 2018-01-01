HOME | Uruguay

Uruguay Sees 29.9% Increase in Spending by Visitors



MONTEVIDEO – The more than 4.2 million tourists visited Uruguay in 2017 spent $2.33 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent over 2016, Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian said Friday.



“When we took office, there were a little less than 2 million, 1.8 million tourists,” she said.



Kechichian also pointed to a positive difference of $1.33 billion between the amount of money spent by foreign visitors to Uruguay and the outlays of Uruguayans traveling abroad.



Argentina accounted for 2.6 million of Uruguay’s foreign visitors last year, followed by Brazil with 504,000. The number of Uruguayan expats visiting their homeland climbed 5.7 percent last year to 331,000.



The leading destinations were Montevideo, the coastal resort of Punta del Este, the hot springs along the Uruguay River and Colonia.



