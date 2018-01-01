 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Uruguay

Uruguay Sees 29.9% Increase in Spending by Visitors

MONTEVIDEO – The more than 4.2 million tourists visited Uruguay in 2017 spent $2.33 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent over 2016, Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian said Friday.

“When we took office, there were a little less than 2 million, 1.8 million tourists,” she said.

Kechichian also pointed to a positive difference of $1.33 billion between the amount of money spent by foreign visitors to Uruguay and the outlays of Uruguayans traveling abroad.

Argentina accounted for 2.6 million of Uruguay’s foreign visitors last year, followed by Brazil with 504,000. The number of Uruguayan expats visiting their homeland climbed 5.7 percent last year to 331,000.

The leading destinations were Montevideo, the coastal resort of Punta del Este, the hot springs along the Uruguay River and Colonia.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved