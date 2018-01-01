HOME | Caribbean

Trinidad and Tobago Readies for Carnival amid Terror Concerns



PORT OF SPAIN – Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago detained on Friday a group of people who allegedly were planning to carry out terrorist attacks during Carnival, which will be held next week.



Even so, the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office warned on its Web site that a terrorist attack on the Caribbean island remains highly likely.



“The Trinidad and Tobago authorities have arrested some individuals who planned to carry out attacks against Carnival on February 12 and 13,” the FCO said in a warning directed at British tourists.



“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Trinidad and Tobago. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded spaces and places visited by foreigners. You should remain vigilant and avoid crowded places and large gatherings,” it said.



Trinidadian police, for their part, said on Friday that they remained on alert to ensure security during Carnival and were questioning the detainees to gather more information.



In August 2017, the FCO warned that Trinidad and Tobago, a former British colony that is a member state of the Commonwealth of Nations, could be the target of a terrorist attack.



“Although there have been no recent attacks in Trinidad and Tobago, more than 100 Trinidad and Tobago nationals have traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight along with Daesh (one of the acronyms used to refer to the Islamic State terror organization) and are likely to pose a security threat on return,” it said then in a travel advisory.



