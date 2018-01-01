 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Juve Tops Fiorentina 2-0, Moves into First in Italian League

FLORENCE, Italy – Six-time defending Italian-league champion Juventus has provisionally moved into first place with a 2-0 victory Friday night over Fiorentina.

The win at Artemio Franchi Stadium in this northwestern city was Juve’s eighth straight in Serie A.

The Turin club’s defense also remained virtually impenetrable, with Massimiliano Allegri’s men having surrendered just one goal in their last 16 matches following this latest shutout.

The visitors, however, struggled throughout the first half, failing to create any danger on one end while fending off attacking forays by Fiorentina down both wings.

That pressure nearly led to a penalty attempt in the 18th minute, when Giorgio Chiellini was called for a hand ball, although the VAR (video assistant referee) overruled the decision and instead signaled the home squad for offside.

Later, Fiorentina’s Gil Dias broke free and got off a powerful shot that slammed off the woodwork in the 38th minute.

But the home side’s energy began to wane early in the second half and it ended up paying for that drop in intensity when Federico Bernardeschi, a product of Fiorentina’s youth system, scored on an outstanding free kick in the 56th minute.

The Florence club pushed forward in search of the equalizer, but its best chance of the second half was denied when goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was playing in his 500th Serie A game for Juventus, stopped a shot by Cyril Thereau.

Gonzalo Higuain then gave Juve an insurance goal in the 86th minute by scoring on a one-on-one opportunity against Fiorentina net minder Marco Sportiello.

Juventus (62 points) now heads into the first leg of its Feb. 13 Champions League round-of-16 clash against England’s Tottenham Hotspur with some confidence, having followed up its 7-0 rout of Sassuolo on Sunday with yet another league win.

Napoli (60 points), however, can move back into first place in Serie A when it takes on Lazio in Matchday 24 action on Saturday.

Fiorentina (31 points) is currently 11th in Serie A with 24 of 38 matches played.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved