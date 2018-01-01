HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuelan Major Leaguer Waiting to Hear from Mom’s Kidnappers



SAN FRANCISCO, Venezuela – The armed assailants who kidnapped the elderly mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz have yet to contact the family with a ransom demand, the ballplayer told EFE on Friday.



“She has hypertension and needs medication daily,” Diaz said of his mother, Ana Soto.



Soto was abducted on Thursday from her home in San Francisco, a town in the western state of Zulia, Venezuelan media reported.



Diaz, who was out shopping at the time, learned of his mother’s kidnapping from another family member.



“She was sitting in the front (of the house), as she did every day. We reported it immediately,” he said.



Though press accounts said Soto was taken in the afternoon, Diaz told EFE the crime occurred around 9 am Thursday.



“A pick-up truck arrived, the guys got out, they tied her up and they took her. I had left 15 minutes before and when they called me there was no possibility of (doing) anything,” he said.



Diaz, who joined the Pirates in 2015, hit .223 with one home run and 19 RBIs in 64 games last season.



“We are all shocked and deeply concerned for Elias’ mother, as well as for Elias and his entire family,” the Pirates said in a statement. “We are using all of the resources available at the Pirates and Major League Baseball to support Elias and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”



SAN FRANCISCO, Venezuela – The armed assailants who kidnapped the elderly mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz have yet to contact the family with a ransom demand, the ballplayer told EFE on Friday.“She has hypertension and needs medication daily,” Diaz said of his mother, Ana Soto.Soto was abducted on Thursday from her home in San Francisco, a town in the western state of Zulia, Venezuelan media reported.Diaz, who was out shopping at the time, learned of his mother’s kidnapping from another family member.“She was sitting in the front (of the house), as she did every day. We reported it immediately,” he said.Though press accounts said Soto was taken in the afternoon, Diaz told EFE the crime occurred around 9 am Thursday.“A pick-up truck arrived, the guys got out, they tied her up and they took her. I had left 15 minutes before and when they called me there was no possibility of (doing) anything,” he said.Diaz, who joined the Pirates in 2015, hit .223 with one home run and 19 RBIs in 64 games last season.“We are all shocked and deeply concerned for Elias’ mother, as well as for Elias and his entire family,” the Pirates said in a statement. “We are using all of the resources available at the Pirates and Major League Baseball to support Elias and his family during this incredibly difficult time.” Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

