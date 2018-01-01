 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Alaphilippe Takes the Lead in Colombia Oro y Paz

ALTO BOQUERON, Colombia – French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe (Quick Step-Floors) leads the inaugural Colombia Oro y Paz road race after winning Friday’s fourth stage.

Alaphilippe, a climber, prevailed in the first mountain stage, completing the 149.5 kilometers from Buga and Alto Boqueron in 3:17:36, just ahead of Sergio Luis Henao (Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

The two Colombian riders are also second and third in the general, trailing the Frenchman by 4 seconds and 6 seconds, respectively.

Next are Colombia’s Egan Bernal (Sky) and Rigoberto Uran (EF Drapac).

Another Quick-Step Floor cyclist, Colombian sprint specialist Fernando Gaviria, won the first three stages of the race, but fell out of the top 10 on Friday.

Saturday’s stage, from Pereira to Salento, will also favor the climbers.
 

