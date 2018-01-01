 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

PideloRapido Makes eBay Inventory Available to Latin Americans

MIAMI – The technology company PideloRapido (Order it Fast) closed a deal on Friday with eBay to connect Latin American consumers without restrictions to the US company’s inventory of more than 160 million products, yet another step toward its goal of democratizing digital marketing, according to its founder Ernesto Sobalvarro.

Up to now consumers in Latin America have been unable to access, through eBay, US marketers that don’t make international transactions, which are precisely those that tend to sell “higher quality items at lower prices,” the Guatemalan Sobalvarro, creator and general director of PideloRapido, told EFE.

The offer of this Guatemala-based company includes being able to buy on eBay with the currency of the consumer’s own country, with no credit card or US bank account needed. The product is delivered to the customer’s door with all the usual guarantees and with no last-minute surcharges.

The total value including sales taxes and customs tariffs is calculated beforehand, and the tracking and delivery of packages is taken over by local companies across the countries where the deliveries take place, and which act as PideloRapido’s strategic partners.

Though there are differences between countries, in general the process could mean between a 25-30 percent increase over the original price, according to the PideloRapido management.

Silvie De Wever, eBay general manager for Latin American & US Exports, said on Friday in a statement that “we’re thrilled to partner with PideloRapido to bring eBay’s expansive selection of inventory to a broader consumer audience in Latin America.”

“Cross-border e-commerce in emerging markets can be challenging and we’re confident this partnership will better serve the consumers of the region,” she said.

Sobalvarro, for his part, noted that “this partnership will allow us to offer Latin American consumers the same online shopping standards available in the US, such as access to listings, payment options in local currencies, and reliable doorstep delivery and tracking without a PO Box.”

For now, only consumers in Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and Panama can use PideloRapido, but Sobalvarro said that during 2018 the platform will also become available to consumers in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved