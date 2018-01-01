HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

PideloRapido Makes eBay Inventory Available to Latin Americans



MIAMI – The technology company PideloRapido (Order it Fast) closed a deal on Friday with eBay to connect Latin American consumers without restrictions to the US company’s inventory of more than 160 million products, yet another step toward its goal of democratizing digital marketing, according to its founder Ernesto Sobalvarro.



Up to now consumers in Latin America have been unable to access, through eBay, US marketers that don’t make international transactions, which are precisely those that tend to sell “higher quality items at lower prices,” the Guatemalan Sobalvarro, creator and general director of PideloRapido, told EFE.



The offer of this Guatemala-based company includes being able to buy on eBay with the currency of the consumer’s own country, with no credit card or US bank account needed. The product is delivered to the customer’s door with all the usual guarantees and with no last-minute surcharges.



The total value including sales taxes and customs tariffs is calculated beforehand, and the tracking and delivery of packages is taken over by local companies across the countries where the deliveries take place, and which act as PideloRapido’s strategic partners.



Though there are differences between countries, in general the process could mean between a 25-30 percent increase over the original price, according to the PideloRapido management.



Silvie De Wever, eBay general manager for Latin American & US Exports, said on Friday in a statement that “we’re thrilled to partner with PideloRapido to bring eBay’s expansive selection of inventory to a broader consumer audience in Latin America.”



“Cross-border e-commerce in emerging markets can be challenging and we’re confident this partnership will better serve the consumers of the region,” she said.



Sobalvarro, for his part, noted that “this partnership will allow us to offer Latin American consumers the same online shopping standards available in the US, such as access to listings, payment options in local currencies, and reliable doorstep delivery and tracking without a PO Box.”



For now, only consumers in Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia and Panama can use PideloRapido, but Sobalvarro said that during 2018 the platform will also become available to consumers in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Ecuador and Chile.



