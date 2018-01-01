 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Colbrelli Wins 4th Stage of Dubai Tour; Viviani Retains Lead

DUBAI – Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won Friday’s fourth stage of the Dubai Tour cycling race, while countryman Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) retained the leader’s blue jersey.

Colbrelli, 27, crossed the finish line of the 172-kilometer stage with a time of 3:40:50 seconds to earn his first win of 2018.

“I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since Day One. I was close yesterday,” he said afterward. “Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical.”

“I couldn’t wait for this race to end. The last 50 meters looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders,” Colbrelli said.

Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) and Dutch rider Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) came in second and third, respectively.

Viviani remains at the top of the general classification, but with an advantage of just two seconds over Cort and four seconds over Colbrelli, who moved up to third.

The fifth and final stage is to be held on Saturday over a 132-kilometer course.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved