

Colbrelli Wins 4th Stage of Dubai Tour; Viviani Retains Lead



DUBAI – Italy’s Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) won Friday’s fourth stage of the Dubai Tour cycling race, while countryman Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) retained the leader’s blue jersey.



Colbrelli, 27, crossed the finish line of the 172-kilometer stage with a time of 3:40:50 seconds to earn his first win of 2018.



“I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since Day One. I was close yesterday,” he said afterward. “Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical.”



“I couldn’t wait for this race to end. The last 50 meters looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders,” Colbrelli said.



Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) and Dutch rider Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo) came in second and third, respectively.



Viviani remains at the top of the general classification, but with an advantage of just two seconds over Cort and four seconds over Colbrelli, who moved up to third.



The fifth and final stage is to be held on Saturday over a 132-kilometer course.



