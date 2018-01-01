HOME | Mexico

Mexico Reports No Injuries, Damage from Offshore Quake



MEXICO CITY – The magnitude-6.0 earthquake felt early Friday in the western Mexican state of Jalisco appeared to have caused no injuries or damage, officials said.



Authorities in Jalisco and neighboring Colima state said they had received no reports about casualties or damage, federal Civil Protection director Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter.



The National Seismological Service said that the quake occurred at 8:05 am and that its epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, 65 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Cihuatlan.



Jalisco Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval said that the impact of the temblor was felt in Guadalajara, the state capital and Mexico’s second-most populous city.



“Let’s remain calm and heed the recommendations and information from Jalisco Civil Protection,” he said.



Two large earthquakes shook central and southern Mexico in September, leaving 471 people dead and causing billions of dollars in damage.



