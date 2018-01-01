 
Caracas,
Saturday
February 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

US Stocks Finish Higher at End of Wild Week

NEW YORK – The New York Stock Exchange’s worst week in more than two years ended Friday with a session that saw the benchmark Dow Jones index fluctuate more than 1,000 points before rebounding in the last hour to close higher.

The Dow gained 330.44 points, or 1.38 percent, to 24.190.90 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 38.55 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2.619.55.

Volatility was the story of the day, with the Dow Jones climbing in the first 30 minutes only to drop by 500 points at one stage.

Even with the late surge, both the Dow and the S&P lost 5.2 percent for the week, their worst performance since January 2016.

The market’s roller-coaster ride began last Friday, when the Dow Jones lost 666 points as better-than-expected job figures stoked fears that the US Federal Reserve would accelerate interest rate hikes to prevent inflation.

What followed Monday was a record one day point loss of 1,175 points, or 4.62 percent.

The index plunged another 1,032 points on Thursday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved