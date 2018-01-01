 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Zidane Wants Isco to Stay at Real Madrid as Long as Possible

MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane denied on Friday he had any intention to sell Francisco Alarcon, best known as Isco, and confirmed his desire for the Spanish midfielder to stay at the club as long as possible.

Zidane spoke during a press conference on the eve of Real Madrid’s La Liga home match against Real Sociedad.

“I believe in my team and will do so until the end. I put my all into everything I do and I believe in it wholeheartedly. I want him to spend his entire career here and that won’t change. He’s a superb player and he’s shown that, it’s not true we want to sell him,” Zidane said.

Meanwhile, Zidane said he believed the upcoming match against Real Sociedad was going to be tough, and that the Blancos needed to put on their best performance after the 2-2 draw against Levante in the previous round.

“We need to do what we know we’re capable of for 90 minutes. We want to pick up points in LaLiga and close the gap on the leaders,” Zidane added.

The Blancos hold the fourth spot in La Liga’s table with 39 points, 19 points behind first-place Barcelona.
 

