

Barcelona Basketball Signs New Coach Svetislav Pesic Through End of Season



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona Basquet officially signed on Friday Serbia’s Svetislav Pesic as the new coach of the first basketball team through June 30 of this year.



After dismissing Sito Alonso on Monday and announcing Alfred Julbe as interim coach, Barcelona presented Pesic on Friday at a press conference held at the Palau Blaugrana.



Pesic, 68, heads the first team for the second time; under his leadership from 2002-04, Barça managed to win the first-ever EuroLeague title in the club’s history in 2003.



